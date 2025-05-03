City to begin trail reroute project along the Palmer Red Rock Loop at the Section 16 Trailhead on Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Starting Sunday, May 4, the City of Colorado Springs will begin a trail reroute project along the Palmer Red Rock Loop at the Section 16 Trailhead in Bear Creek Cañon Park.

The Palmer Red Rock Loop Trail is connected to the Red Rock Canyon Open Space, according to the city.

Since the work will be off the current trail, there won't be any closures, but hikers are asked to respect the work zones.

The city says that the Section 16 Trailhead is a popular spot for "hikers, bikers, and nature enthusiasts," so crews will construct a 400-foot sustainable trail to replace the existing steps that have deteriorated over time.

“We are excited to construct this trail reroute where we have the opportunity to not only enhance the trail system but provide education on proper trail construction and restoration to emerging trail leaders."



“This new trail will provide a safer, more sustainable option for all users.” Dan Allen, Colorado Springs Parks Trail Project Specialist

This project is part of the Pikes Peak Regional Crew Leader Training, an annual volunteer training involving the following agencies:



El Paso County Parks & Community Services Department

City of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services

Rocky Mountain Field Institute

Trails and Open Space Coalition

Construction is projected to finish by the end of June.





