City seeks input on rail station site

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The City of Colorado Springs is seeking public input on potential sites to build a train station for the Front Range Passenger Rail. The public comment period closes on Friday.

Six sites have been identified by the staff at Mountain Metro Transit and the consulting firm HDR incorporated because of their suitability as a passenger rail station.

Two are located near the Old Depot Square, one on the east side of the tracks and the other on the west. Two other locations are under consideration at the Martin Drake Power Plant. Those sites would also be located either on the east or west side of the tracks.

A fifth location would be near the US Olympic and Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame and America the Beautiful Park. The sixth is located near the railroad bridges that cross South Nevada Avenue and South Tejon Street.

This video discusses the benefits and challenges at each site.

