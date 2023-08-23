City seeking input on the future of Blodgett Open Space Master Plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The City of Colorado Springs is seeking the public's input on the future of the Blodgett Open Space Master Plan.

The City will be hosting a community work session to take input and hear comments on what residents think should happen to the future of the 384-acre open space located on the west side of Colorado Springs.

Courtesy of the City of Colorado Springs A look at the master plan project map for the Blodgett Open Space on the west side of Colorado Springs.

The open space that backs against Pikes Peak National Forest land has fewer trails compared to other open spaces around the city.

The city is producing a master plan for the area to expand the opportunities and access to more nature, regional trails, and adventure in the Pike National Forest as well as remedy any trail issues and open space concerns.

The city will be hosting its meeting on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flying W Ranch.

Blodgett Open Space was bought through the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales tax program in 2001. Additional land was incorporated in 2018 allowing for the expansion of trails and a parking lot.

Voters in Colorado Springs were given the opportunity to repeal the TOPS sales tax program in the 2023 municipal election. The extension was passed by voters in the April election, extending the TOPS tax through December of 2045.

