City pays $175K to settle lawsuit over officer's behavior

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The City of Colorado Springs agreed to pay $175,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman injured during Black Lives Matter protests in the Summer of 2020.

The attorney representing Celia Palmer said his client was tackled by officer Keith Wrede during a protest downtown in June. She suffered a concussion.

Wrede, using the pseudonym Steven Eric, later wrote the comment, "KILL EM ALL" on a Facebook post about a BLM protest on I-25.

Palmer did not participate in that protest. Attorney Andrew McNulty said he believes Wrede should not remain on the force in Colorado Springs.

"He clearly has some homicidal intent when it comes to peaceful protesters demonstrating in support of black lives and I just don't think he's fit to be a Colorado Springs Police Officer," McNulty said.

Police Chief Vince Niski announced in 2020 that Wrede had been reassigned and was suspended for a week without pay.

As part of the settlement, CSPD must update its policy and require officers to give clear warnings before using force to disperse a crowd.

