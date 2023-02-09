Watch Now
City of Trinidad closes Central Park over Avian Flu concerns

Canada Goose
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A pair of Canadian geese swim in a pond at Towl Park in Omaha, Neb. on Friday, April 15, 2022. Avian influenza cases continue to pop up around the Midwest.
Canada Goose
Posted at 6:47 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 20:47:38-05

TRINIDAD, CO — The City of Trinidad closed down Central Park and the pathways surrounding the park Tuesday.

The decision comes from multiple messages to the city regarding dead geese seen in the park pond. Due to the frozen pond, the geese will not be able to be collected until it thaws.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is actively working on collecting the geese and testing for avian flu. CPW says they have found 4-5 dead geese in the pond at this time.

The concerns and shutdowns come as a new strain of avian flu decimates wild bird populations across the United States. The new strain known as H5N1 emerged in North America and has been responsible for many widespread mortality incidents in snow geese, raptors, and vultures.

The strain is also concerning as it has caused mortality events in mammals across the United States. Below is a map provided by the United States Department of Agriculture where mammals were found with the H5N1 virus.

Courtesy of The United States Department of Agriculture

Multiple incidents of these high-impact mortality events have happened here in Colorado. CPW reported that an excess of 1,000 birds dead on waterways in Morgan and Logan counties in northern Colorado in November of 2022.

In southern Colorado, these events were seen in November as large-scale mortality events have been witnessed in Kiowa, Bent, Otero, and Prowers counties with reports of one bird mortalities and some reports of up to 1,000 bird mortality events according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Below are recommendations from the CDC regarding protective actions around birds.

  • As a general precaution, whenever possible people should avoid direct contact with wild birds and observe them only from a distance.
  • Wild birds can be infected with avian (bird) influenza (flu) A viruses even if they don’t look sick.
  • Avoid unprotected contact with domestic birds (poultry) that look sick or have died.
  • Do not touch surfaces that may be contaminated with saliva, mucous, or feces from wild or domestic birds.
  • Do not let pets touch, or eat dead birds.

