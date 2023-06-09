City of Pueblo to showcase revitalization project following 2020 EPA grant

PUEBLO, CO — The City of Pueblo has announced it will give an update about the $300,000 EPA grant that was used to assess and revitalize properties in the city’s downtown and riverfront areas.

“We are happy to share the work the community has completed over the last two years revitalizing Pueblo,” said Senior Planner for the City of Pueblo Wade Broadhead.

This grant is part of an EPA program dating back to 1995 that looks to revitalize "brownfield" sites. A brownfield is a property that is difficult to redevelop because of the presence of hazardous substances or contaminants, as defined by the EPA.

Pueblo city government used the grant to study buildings and properties throughout the city that could qualify to be cleaned up using federal funds.

“The City of Pueblo has made great strides in redeveloping and transforming its downtown and riverfront areas,” said EPA Regional Administrator Gregory Sopkin. “These EPA Brownfields funds will help the City and community leaders build upon those successes at properties identified as priorities for investment and revitalization.”

The project focuses on some of Pueblo's oldest properties. For example, The historic Keating School was awarded an additional $1,000,000 grant for cleanup by the EPA, after the assessment.

Other properties that could qualify for renovations include Riverwalk, the western section of downtown, and the decommissioned Pueblo Power Plant.

Pueblo is among 151 communities across the nation receiving over $65.6 million in EPA Brownfields funding. Today the EPA announced Brighton, Colorado is the latest city to join the list of awarded communities. They will receive a $500,000 grant.

The City of Pueblo will update the public about the grant during a town hall next Tuesday at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Library.

