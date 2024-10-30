City of Pueblo successfully handles first night of emergency shelter

PUEBLO — Last night marked a successful first night for the emergency shelter at 710 W 4th Street after receiving the deed from Pueblo Rescue Mission.

According to the City of Pueblo, 30 men and 5 women received emergency shelter the first night.

Those individuals are currently receiving resources from the main campus of the Pueblo Rescue Mission.

The main campus currently averages 40 spots for residents on any given night.

Mayor Graham has declared a temporary housing and shelter emergency starting Tuesday, October 29.

This emergency will last until Tuesday, November 5 at 7 a.m. due to the National Weather Service's prediction of low temperatures during that time.

Background:

In fall of 2023, the City of Pueblo first authorized $400,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to try and purchase this building.

The building needed serious sewer line work in order to make the emergency shelter area operational. The building was inoperable from November of 2023 until the sewer line repair work was completed in October of 2024.

