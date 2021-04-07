City of Pueblo seeks public input on use of American Rescue Plan Act funding

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo is seeking the public's input on the best use of the funding the city will receive through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The City expects to receive $36.7 million.

The seven pillars of focus identified by the Mayor under federal guidelines are individuals and households, tourism and hospitality, youth, non-profits, small business, infrastructure, and community resilience.

According to the Mayor's Office, funding will be distributed over the next two years and must be used by December 31, 2024.

Pueblo Mayor Gradisar has planned five town halls to gather input from Pueblo residents.

“This is a unique opportunity for the City to make a real difference for our residents and the future of our City. I urge citizens to attend a Town Hall and share constructive ideas for the use of these once-in-a-lifetime funds," Gradisar said.

The Town Hall Schedule is as follows:

10 am on Tuesday, April 20

Location: Steelworks Center of the West, 215 Canal Street

6 pm on Tuesday, April 20

Location: Rawlings Library – Ryals Room, 100 E. Abriendo Avenue

6 pm on Wednesday, April 21

Location: La Gente Youth Sports, 2804 E. 12th Street

6 pm on Thursday, April 22

Location: Virtually on Zoom

Meeting ID: 985 3808 2347; Passcode 192458

10 am on Friday, April 23

Location: St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3130 Morris Avenue

