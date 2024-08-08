City of Pueblo seeking volunteers to help clean up Northern Avenue ahead of the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — A joint effort to clean up North Avenue will be taking place this weekend to prepare the area ahead of the Colorado State Fair.

Members of the Public Works, Stormwater, Parks and Recreation, and Municipal Court departments of the City of Pueblo will be working together on Saturday to help clean up the area.

“We are inviting business owners, neighbors and volunteers to join us as we clean up trash, trim trees, prune garden beds and clean up the area in anticipation of the Colorado State Fair in late August,” said Mayor of Pueblo Heather Graham. “We did a similar effort on Union Ave. in early June and had a great turnout. Now we want to have a welcoming environment for visitors and residents during the Colorado State Fair and especially during the Fiesta Day Parade along Norther Avenue.”

The cleanup area will be along Northern Avenue between the Northern Avenue bridge over I-25 to Orman Avenue. Pueblo Parks and Recreation will also be at the clean up and providing dumpsters to collect debris and trash from 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

“Business owners joined us for the Union Ave. clean up with the Broom Brigade in June and we anticipate we’ll have a great turn out for this event this weekend,” said Director of City of Pueblo Public Works Andrew Hayes. “We had many people ask if they could volunteer last time, so we’re inviting the public to join us if they are interested on Saturday, August 10.”

If you are interested in volunteering at the event, meet at Ray Aguilera Park at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. Gloves, trash grabbers, trash bags and dumpsters will all be provided. For more information, you are asked to call Public Works at 719-553-2295.

