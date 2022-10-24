Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

City of Pueblo seeking applicants for Library Trustee Vacancies

The Pueblo County library offers more than just books to keep patrons busy while quarantining
Natalie Chuck
Front of the Rawlings Library, Pueblo County's main facility.
The Pueblo County library offers more than just books to keep patrons busy while quarantining
Posted at 3:43 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 17:43:27-04

PUEBLO, Colorado — The City of Pueblo is seeking applicants for two Library Trustee positions.

The two positions begin January 1st, 2023, and are both five-year terms. As a part of the position, you will be appointed to the Library District Board of Trustees.

The trustees endorse expenditures, formulate and approve the annual budget, present the library’s program to the community, hire the director and delegate the library's operation and management to them. Members of the Board attend monthly board meetings and any regular or ad hoc committee meetings.

The Library District Board of Trustees is comprised of seven members. Members are appointed by two City Council representatives and two from the County Commissioners to 5-year terms.

Applications can be found online through the Boards & Commissions page on the City of Pueblo website.

Or you can go directly to the application here.

This and other city applications are due on November 14th. The Pueblo City-County Library District appointees will be ratified before Pueblo City Council on December 12th.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing for the Jefferson Awards