City of Pueblo seeking applicants for Library Trustee Vacancies

PUEBLO, Colorado — The City of Pueblo is seeking applicants for two Library Trustee positions.

The two positions begin January 1st, 2023, and are both five-year terms. As a part of the position, you will be appointed to the Library District Board of Trustees.

The trustees endorse expenditures, formulate and approve the annual budget, present the library’s program to the community, hire the director and delegate the library's operation and management to them. Members of the Board attend monthly board meetings and any regular or ad hoc committee meetings.

The Library District Board of Trustees is comprised of seven members. Members are appointed by two City Council representatives and two from the County Commissioners to 5-year terms.

Applications can be found online through the Boards & Commissions page on the City of Pueblo website.

Or you can go directly to the application here.

This and other city applications are due on November 14th. The Pueblo City-County Library District appointees will be ratified before Pueblo City Council on December 12th.

