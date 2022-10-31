City of Pueblo rededicates Medal of Honor to Civil War veteran

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo held a ceremony this weekend honoring the fallen Civil War-era veteran by rededicating his Medal of Honor.

Warren C Dockum received the Medal of Honor for capturing a Confederate battle flag in the battle of Sailor's Creek.

Jessica Sanchez found out that she's a 7th generation descendant of Dockum, his great great great great great grandchild. She worked with The Retired Enlisted Association, or TREA, to hold a ceremony in his honor.

"It's a proud moment for all of our family, friends," said Sanchez.

Community members, veterans, and Sanchez's family attended the ceremony at Rosewood Cemetary in Pueblo where Dockum was buried. His tombstone has been renovated.

"If he wasn't a Puebloan by birth, he certainly was by choice," said Col. John Saenz. "Mr. Dockum, like so many veterans before him, stood for the American constitution".

Jessica Sanchez stresses the importance of recognizing his heroism in a time of conflict.

"It's amazing...can't find any more adjectives than that, right?" Sanchez chuckled.

She believes in the importance of not only honoring her ancestor, but making sure that history is preserved.

"For me, this has really brought to life how important it is to have a dedication to your history. I have a personal tie, a genetic tie, I hope my children carry it on with that respect, especially now," said Sanchez.

According to Sanchez, history can give necessary lessons and set the foundation for the future.

"I think it is imperative for the community, for families, to try and preserve that for future generations. So we can learn from our mistakes and celebrate our accomplishments," said Sanchez.

