City of Pueblo no longer requiring face masks to be worn in city buildings

PUEBLO, CO — Pueblo Mayor, Nick Gradisar, announced that the city's COVID-19 Mask Order has been rescinded.

Effective at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the order that required masks to be worn in city buildings was rescinded.

“City of Pueblo employees and the public are no longer required to wear a mask indoors in City designated buildings as was part of the order I signed last year,” said Gradisar. “The fully vaccinated rate for Pueblo is increasing. I still want to encourage all Puebloans to get vaccinated if they have not already and if they feel it is necessary to reduce the risk of infection, to wear a mask.”

The order was entered on Aug. 26, 2021, and was amended on Nov. 10, 2021.

Anyone with preexisting health conditions and those who are unvaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask, especially when indoors in large groups of people.

According to The City of Pueblo, infection numbers in the county are declining as more individuals have been fully vaccinated and the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has stabilized.

_____

