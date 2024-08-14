City of Pueblo installing LED lights at pickleball courts in Mineral Palace Park

PUEBLO — Pueblo's parks are getting a major facelift, with several new projects aimed at enhancing their recreational space.

One of the most anticipated updates is the addition to the Mineral Palace Park pickleball courts. The new courts are a response to the growing popularity of the sport in the community.

Along with the courts, the city is installing LED lighting to extend playtime and make the facilities more accessible in the evenings.

The Director of Pueblo Parks and Recreation, Steven Meier, says these improvements are part of the city's ongoing efforts to enhance recreational opportunities, while also focusing on safety and sustainability.

"We're just trying to catch up on some renovations," said Meier. "The basketball slabs... were built on just asphalt-thin concrete, so we're building them correctly."

'The Slabs' basketball courts getting a makeover in Pueblo

These projects are happening at the same time, each part of a broader effort to improve public safety and promote a healthy active lifestyle for everyone in Pueblo.

