City of Manitou Springs selects new Chief of Police

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO — The City of Manitou Springs has selected a new Chief of Police.

The city announced it selected Bill Otto, the former Interim Chief of Police.

Otto was the only applicant for the position and after an interview with City Council on Feb. 15, he was offered and accepted the position.

“I am excited to continue to serve the Manitou Springs community, and to continue my career with the City of Manitou Springs. The Manitou Springs Police Department is in the best position it has ever been. We have dedicated officers who are committed to community policing and, in the past year, have implemented over 50+ policies and procedures to support the longevity of our Police Department,” said Chief Otto. He continued “We have also begun regular community engagement to help shape who our officers are, and how our community connects with us. Coffee with the Cop, sports ball distributions at our schools, community meetings, and other ways in which we connect with our community will continue for years to come.”

Chief Otto had been with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for over 20 years.

After starting as a booking officer for the Jail, Chief Otto went on to be a patrol officer, school resource officer, detective, patrol sergeant, internal affairs investigator, sergeant for the Special Victims Unit, and sergeant for the Major Crimes Unit.

Chief Otto retired from his position as a sergeant for the Major Crimes Unit in 2018 and went on to begin his career with Manitou Springs Police Department in July 2020.

John Graham, Mayor of Manitou Springs, stated “Chief Otto has done an admirable job, particularly in light of many challenges. He has cultivated a good sense of the community’s unique personality, and this will help drive his sense of law enforcement and public safety. He’s a great fit.”

_____

