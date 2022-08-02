City of Manitou Springs launches Energy Efficiency Rebate Program

MANITOU SPRINGS - CO — Residents and homeowners of Manitou Springs can now apply for the Energy Efficiency Rebate program which would refund them 'via their water bill for the cost of insulation, air sealing, heat pumps, water heaters, efficiency toilets, and irrigation equipment' according to a press release on Monday.

The program is a part of the City's Planning Department which is providing $10,000 in funding by partnering with the Housing Advisory Board.

“Through the Energy Efficiency Rebate Program, we are incentivizing the health of our environment and the importance of combating unnecessary energy waste first,” said Hannah Van Nimwegen-McGuire, Planning Director for the City of Manitou Springs.

The program runs through the end of this year or until funds run out and the city is allowing residents who may have previously purchased qualifying items to still apply as long as they meet the criteria.

More information on the program can be found online.

