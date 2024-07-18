City of Louisville unveils first fleet of fully electric trash and recycling trucks

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — The City of Louisville unveiled its first fleet of fully electric trash and recycling trucks Wednesday, saying the city was the first in the country to do so.

"To be the first municipality in the country to adopt an electrified fleet showcases their desire to find tangible solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change," Richard Coupland, Republic Services vice president of municipal services, said.

Louisville will completely replace its current fleet of trash and recycling trucks by the end of the year. This will contribute to the city's Sustainability Action Plan goals and Republic Services' goal to operate more than 50 EVs across the country by the end of 2024.

The four new trucks in Louisville are McNeilus Volterra electric vehicles that produce zero tailpipe emissions, according to Republic Services. They have audible devices to alert other drivers and pedestrians of their presence to counteract how much quieter EVs generally are compared to traditional trash trucks.

The EVs will also have automated braking systems and sensors if drivers drift out of the lane lines, Republic Services said.

One of the chief concerns with any electric vehicle is the distance it can travel before it needs to be charged again.

Republic Services responded to that by saying:

"Collection trucks drive short distances, travel at slow speeds and make many stops and starts during a route, all of which are factors that make our fleet ideal for electrification. Plus, all trucks return to a base overnight where they can be recharged."

"The technology already has been proven in other cities with more challenging climates than ours," Louisville Mayor Chris Leh said. "What's more, it is cost-competitive for our taxpayers."

This is part of a trend nationwide to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make electric vehicles more widely used.

