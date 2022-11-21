City of Fountain reporting of an officer-involved shooting Sunday night

FOUNTAIN, CO — The City of Fountain reported an officer-involved shooting occurred Sunday evening.

The shooting took place around 6:45 pm near 8201 Fountain Mesa Road and Village Meadows.

Officer involved shooting in Fountain. Media staging at Fire Station 2, 8201 Fountain Mesa Rd. PIO ETA 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/gnMcN1N04t — City of Fountain, CO (@cityoffountain) November 21, 2022

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured or killed in this shooting. The City of Fountain Public Safety Information Officer informed our crew at the scene that there is no longer any threat to the public.

The information officer said at this time the deadly force team is currently investigating. Police will be on the scene for the next 2 hours.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as information comes in.

