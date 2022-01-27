City of Fountain placed on accident alert status due to icy road conditions

FOUNTAIN, CO — The City of Fountain was placed on accident alert status due to icy road conditions.

The city made the announcement at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday in light of dangerous driving conditions.

If you are involved in an accident with no signs of injuries, alcohol or drugs and both drivers are licensed and all vehicles are registered, exchange information with the other party.

Within 72 hours, you can report the incident online.

