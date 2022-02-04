City of Fountain launches new app to keep residents informed

FOUNTAIN, CO — The City of Fountain has announced the launch of its new app designed to keep residents informed.

The MyFountain CO app lets residents pay their utility bills, connect with City Council members, make park reservations and more.

Parents can also find out more information about recreation programs, register kids for programs and check important dates for upcoming events.

Residents can find street information such as snow removal and snow plow routes.

The app is available for Android and Apple iOS in the app store, or visit the City of Fountain website, and click on “MyFountain.”

