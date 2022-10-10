City of Colorado Springs websites experiencing technical difficulties

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you try to log on to any websites for the City of Colorado Springs this morning, you'll receive an apologetic error message.

Outside visitors first noticed problems early in the morning when the site would not load at all.

As of 8:00 am Monday, a spokesperson for the city says the information technology group is aware of the problem, but no further information is available on if it is related to maintenance or another issue.

The problem impacted any areas of https://coloradosprings.gov/, including the main site and sections for the police department, fire department, and more.

The homepage is working again as of 8:20 am, but navigating further into the site still results in the following error message.

"Technical Difficulties - This server is experiencing technical problems. Please try again in a few moments. Thanks for your continued patience, and we're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."

There's not estimated time for restoration of full services to the site.

News5 is told email is still working for city employees and services, as well as the GoCOS app that connects customers with city services.

If you do not have the GoCOS app, it can be found on the Google Play store or for Apple devices.

_____

