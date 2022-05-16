City of Colorado Springs to enact burn ban order

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The City of Colorado Springs will enact a burn ban order at 12 p.m. on May 16.

The Burn Ban Orders are due to current and forecasted drought conditions, dry fuel moisture levels, increasing grass fire occurrence in undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs and earlier than normal National Preparedness Level of two.

These restrictions will be in place until they are rescinded.

Those who violate the order may receive a $2,500 fine, imprisonment in jail, a sentence to probation, or a combination of a fine, imprisonment or probation.

Fires that are caused in violation of the order will be investigated as a misdemeanor or a felony crime.

Those who are suspected of violating the order should be reported by calling 719-444-7000.

Additional fire safety information is available online along with outdoor ban guidelines.



_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.