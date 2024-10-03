City of Colorado Springs releases its new redistricting plan

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has released its redistricting plan, which will set the boundaries for city council districts for the next four years.

Each of the six districts must be equal in population and are changed every four years as the city grows. The biggest proposed changes are in districts two, five and six.

City council members will continue to serve their current districts through April of 2025. The changes will be finalized in November.

"This new map... is what the candidates will run under for the April first election," said Colorado Springs City Clerk Sarah Johnson. "It means, when you get your ballot, if you're in one of the 25 precincts that we had to shift around, you still have a voice on city council. It just may be in a different district than you previously voted in."

The city will host a public comment meeting on October 30 at the City of Colorado Springs Administration Building, which is located on South Nevada Avenue.

To view the proposed map, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

___





How The Dockworkers Strike Will Have Impacts Locally Tens of thousands of workers at major ports on the East Coast and Gulf Coast are now on strike. Where we may see an immediate impact here in Colorado is at the grocery store. Workers at major ports are on strike, how it impacts Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.