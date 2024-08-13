City of Colorado Springs receives over $10 million for two major road projects

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs recently announced that the city has been awarded two federal grants to help complete and support two major infrastructure projects taking place.

A $10.7 million grant from the Defense Community Infrastructure Program was awarded to help support the U.S. Highway 24 and Peterson Road Interchange.

HDR A rendering of the new Highway 24 and Peterson Interchange project.

The goal of the project which has a $15.3 million price tag, is to provide a more efficient and safe transition to the Peterson Space Force Base North Gate.

The Colorado Department of Transportation conducted a study of the area in 2017 and found that the interchange needed improvement to meet future traffic requirements. Another study done in 2018 by the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, they identified the interchange as one of the primary routes to Peterson Space Force Base.

In 2019, the Peterson Gateway Metropolitan District found that dual roundabouts on Peterson Road and Boulevard would be the preferred alternative to easing the traffic in the area.

The project is still in the planning phase and at this point has no timeline for completion. For more questions about the project you can reach out to Public Involvement Lead, George Hayward.

The city also received a $750,000 grant from the Bridge Investment Program from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the Academy Boulevard bridge over East Platter Avenue replacement and improvement project.

The area is seeing some of the most intensive infrastructure work in the area as part of the South Academy Boulevard widening project which seeks to improve mobility between the various military installations in the area and reduce traffic impacts once complete.

This matched the $750,000 from the City's bridge fund and will allow for the study of a possible future replacement.

