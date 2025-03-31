City of Colorado Springs' Parking Enterprise asking for comment on parking plan

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs' parking enterprise is asking for public comment after it released its final draft of its parking plan for Downtown.

The plan the city is proposing would increase short term curb parking like loading zones for ride shares and food delivery services.

It also calls for upgrading parking meters to allow for several parking apps to be used as payment options, and it would also make it easier for people to find parking by including all Downtown and Old Colorado City parking options in one location online.

The city says it has gotten constructive feedback from the public throughout this process and has already implemented some ideas.

"I think the number one thing that we saw actually were parking hours and we really (made) those parking hours... a little shorter, which I think has really helped, especially in the later hours," said Richard Mulledy, Public Works Director for the City of Colorado Springs.

Another option the city is looking at is creating a long term unified parking reservation system that people could use to reserve parking off street, such as in a lot or garage.

