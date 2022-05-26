City of Colorado Springs may make Platte Avenue a one-way

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is considering making Platte Avenue a one-way street going eastbound between Wahsatch and Union.

The purpose of doing this would be to make room for bike lanes and other improvements. Under the current plan, nearby Boulder Street would also become a one-way, but going westbound. The plan also suggests widening Platte avenue to six lanes between Academy and Powers Boulevard.

The city held a series of public meetings on the future of the Platte Avenue Corridor from I-25 to Powers Boulevard. The corridor has been labeled as a "critical" area to improve traffic needs.

The project found that the corridor ranked "high" when it came to crashes and travel time.

City of Colorado Springs

"For the Platte Ave corridor study, again as we get additional input we'll have more focused stakeholder meetings for those that are directly impacted by proposed projects but really that study is going to result in recommendations," said city engineer Gayle Sturdivant. "There is not actual construction project taking place at this time but these are going to be recommendations and a vision, the prep work which could be projects in the future."

A final plan will be submitted to City Council for approval in late Spring.

_____

