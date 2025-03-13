City of Colorado Springs holds quarterly Renter Rights Workshop

COLORADO SPRINGS — In a city where so many rent their home, it's important to know you're rights before you sign a contract.

The city holds quarterly workshops in partnership with Colorado Legal Services and other local housing organizations. Colorado Legal Services Attorney Clinton Albert presented information about landlord and tenant law.

He emphasized issues including the following:



reading your lease fully

taking pictures when you move in

proper living conditions

"These presentations can help with... people who are maybe facing eviction understanding what the process looks like, or for a landlord having to be in the unfortunate position of evicting someone that they know what the process is as well," said Deborah Hamilton.

The next Renter Rights Workshop will be held in June. To find the resources presented and register for an upcoming workshop, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

