City of Colorado Springs: Garden of the Gods signs vandalized, investigation ongoing

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The City of Colorado Springs confirmed with News5 Thursday that two signs at the Garden of the Gods public park were vandalized last week.

According to the city, the "s" from the main entrance and visitors center were removed with power tools in the late hours of last Thursday evening to Friday morning. The city reported the act of vandalism to the Colorado Springs Police Department to begin an investigation.

It is unclear at this time where CSPD is in that investigation, or if any suspects have been identified.

The city told us that they plan on fixing both signs, but do not have a cost of the project or timetable on when they will be restored.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

