City of Colorado Springs enacts new burn restrictions

COLORADO SPRINGS — The city of Colorado Springs is enacting burn restrictions within the city due to drought conditions, "exceptionally dry fuel mositure levels," and an increase in grassfires in the undeveloped areas of the city.

The restrictions are set to go into effect on Friday, April 15 at noon, and violaters would be subject to up to a $2,500 fine, imprisonment up to 189 days, or probation.

The order bans recreational fires, small engine equipment like chainsaws that do not have a functioning spark arrestor, and outdoor smoking in all city owned parks and open spaces.

Also prohibited are recreational fireworks, burning trash, rubbish, yard waste, or construction material, and any type of fire on undeveloped wildland areas, brushy areas, or grassy areas.

Outdoor cooking and outdoor fireplaces and outdoor appliances are still allowed, but there are some caveats.

Outdoor fireplaces and appliances are required to have a 15 foot clearance from all combustible structures, fences, and/or vegetation, can only be fueled by wood, pellets, charcoal, liquid propane or natural gas, and are required to use spark arrestors when the fuel is wood, pellets, or charcoal.

Outdoor cooking devices are also required to maintain the 15 foot clearance, and waste must be disposed in non-combustible containers with tightly secured lids.

All outdoor cooking devices, fireplaces, or appliances will also require an adult to attend them who has the means to completely extinguish any fire.

The order will remain in effect until the Colorado Springs Fire Department rescinds it.

_____

