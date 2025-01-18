City of Colorado Springs crews prepare for upcoming snow and bitter cold

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs did not pre-treat the roads ahead of this storm. They say when it's going to be this cold for this long, it doesn't work.

Plow crews will be out throughout the duration of the storm putting down materials to improve traction. Those crews use a granular, sand-based anti-skid material.

The Streets Program Supervisor for the City of Colorado Springs, Corey Rivera, says the roads will freeze over Friday night.

"When those roadways do freeze over, that's when we will just provide traction at that point, only because the cold spell is lasting for a long period of time, trying to melt down these roadways would just cause refreezing throughout the roadways, so, we're going to just let it freeze over, when it freezes over, we're just going to maintain it in that frozen status and provide traction," said Rivera.

Officials encourage everyone to stay inside if possible, but, if you need to travel, they say to pack food and clothes inside you're car in case of an emergency.

You can watch Friday's press conference with City of Colorado Springs officials below:

WATCH: City of Colorado Springs officials prepare for two arctic fronts coming in

