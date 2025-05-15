City of Colorado Springs begins work on Blodgett Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City has announced that improvement efforts have begun at the Blodgett Open Space on the north side of Colorado Springs.

Improvement efforts, spearheaded by the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS), aim to implement goals from the Master Plan and Management Plan approved in 2024.

Planned improvements include the following:



establishment of designated hiking and biking trails

new multi-use trails

Illegal (social) trails will be decommissioned for open space restoration

A new 50-stall parking lot at the Quarry Trailhead

This project is expected to be done by the summer of 2026.

"This is an exciting step forward in realizing the community's vision for Blodgett Open Space."



“The Master Plan provides a clear roadmap for creating a trail system that is both enjoyable and sustainable, while also ensuring the preservation and protection of the natural area and its wildlife. We appreciate the public's patience and understanding as we undertake this important work." David Deitemeyer, Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) Senior Program Administrator

Construction will include "trail marking with flags, construction equipment, and potential temporary, isolated closures" for safety.

Anyone in the area is asked to use caution around work areas.

City of Colorado Springs

Illegal/social trails will be closed for the preservation of the natural environment.

In addition, the Colorado Springs Fire Department will be working on fuel mitigation planning, in which they will be using survey markers. This work will begin later this year.

You can read more about the Blodgett Open Space here.





____

