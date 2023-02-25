City, county leaders address youth violence in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — Two shootings have happened in our community this month involving teens and young adults. News5 spoke to city and county leaders, including Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, about the violence and what they think is making it worse.

A shooting in early February near Falcon took the lives of two juveniles. A shooting earlier this week in eastern Colorado Springs injured three teens and two adults. We also learned no one has been charged or taken into custody related to the shooting this week.

“We have kids dying at the hand of other kids,” said Carrie Geitner, El Paso County Commissioner of District 2. “We’re not talking about petty crimes. We're talking about kids with guns shooting each other.”

Commissioner Geitner says the violent crime among young people is concerning, and crime overall is something leaders have been watching and talking about. She added, that there’s been decriminalization at the state capitol though, and it’s tying the hands of local authorities to make changes that could have an impact.

“That’s something I do think that needs to be addressed. How we address that, is we've got to change the minds of the folks in Denver,” said Commissioner Geitner.

Colorado Springs City Councilman Dave Donelson also said city leaders are frustrated with lawmakers in Denver.

“Unfortunately the laws right now are a little too weak. Until we take a more serious position against crime, car thefts, and shootings. I’m afraid it could continue like this,” said Councilman Donelson.

He said he’s also frustrated there have been more shootings in Colorado Springs, and last year was a record-high number of homicides in the city. He adds, while crime is increasing all across the state, he understands citizens are concerned.

He also believes decreasing penalties for crimes like car thefts and drugs have had an impact on the younger generation.

“I do think when young young folks and teenagers look, and they see that criminals aren't really punished right now, they aren't punished enough in Colorado, that has an impact,” said Councilman Donelson.

Mayor Suthers also weighed in saying, “ there’s a high level of family dysfunction in America. We have a lot of young people growing up with inadequate parenting. I’ll just be blunt about that.”

He also mentioned that since 2003, legislation has decreased the capacity of beds in Colorado's juvenile detention facilities. Back then, there were nearly 500 beds, and now there are just over 200.

“The way the juvenile system in Colorado is set up, we're not dealing with the severity of some of the conduct in the way that we should,” said Mayor Suthers.

News5 also reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for comment. CSPD did not respond, while the sheriff's office said yesterday that they are interested, but News5 has not heard back from them.

