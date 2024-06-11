Watch Now
City Council Voting On City Ambulance Proposal Today

See why CSFD is pushing for the change, and when the vote will happen.
City Council is voting on a new ambulance service since CSFD says AMR is not meeting their response times.
Posted at 5:12 AM, Jun 11, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department says AMR has not been meeting their expectations for response times. They say over the past three years, AMR responded late to more than thirty-three thousand calls. Because of that, they had to pay the city more than five million dollars in damages.

According to the fire department, Colorado Springs is one of only four of the top 40 us cities by population that use a private ambulance service. They want to change that with their own "in-house" service.

We talked with mayor Yemi Mobolade and Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal. They both say the change would reduce response times and lower the cost…about six hundred dollars per trip.

The city council will be meeting here at city hall a bit earlier than normal… today's meeting and vote should begin at 11 am. If passed, the second and final meeting and council vote will be June 25. CSFD says they hope to have the new service fully operational by April 2025. That's when the city's current contract with AMR ends.

