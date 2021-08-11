City Council votes "Yes" to paying some future Pueblo Police more

PUEBLO — On Monday evening, Pueblo's City Council voted unanimously, 7-0, to allow the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) to pay new officers with previous experience more money.

Previously, officers who were hired to join the Pueblo Police Department with experience made the same starting salary as those with no prior experience. The new starting salary for officers with previous experience will be roughly $69,000.00.

“We’re hoping this change will attract more of client pool for job applicants,” said Sergeant Frank Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department.

The Pueblo Police Department hopes the salary increase will attract the right kind of recruits for their positions.

“We want to start with somebody that wants to make a difference. We want to start with somebody who is a people person, because this is a people business," said Ortega.

The idea is part of a collaboration between the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo Police Union.

The funds for the raise will come from PPD's already existing budget, but the budget will be allocated differently throughout the department to make the salary increase possible.