Colorado Springs City Council votes on 2024 budget and rules water tank can move forward

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City Council considered several important items impacting city operations in the coming year, rates for utilities, and a decision on the controversial water tank above the Mountain Shadows neighborhood.

Colorado Springs Utilities prevailed in the David versus Goliath controversy that has stewed in Northwest Colorado Springs since the summer. On Tuesday evening, Council members voted to overturn an earlier decision, effectively allowing Utilities to complete its construction of the Wilson Water Tank.

The tank, built above the Mountain Shadows neighborhood, was erected 15 feet higher than its approved plans in large part to a 20-foot dome that tops the structure. For months, neighbors have been raising concerns over whether Utilities side-stepped the city's planning and building processes, and lied to them in the process.

The decision over the fate of the project fell to the council after Utilities appealed the Planning Commission's decision last month to reject its request to modify the height of its development plan. Colorado Springs Utilities’ representative Lisa Barbato told the council that the planning commission was wrong in that decision.

In a presentation ahead of public comment at City Hall, Barbato argued the project adhered to the city code which requires among three other criteria that there be no adverse impact on the public.

"We don’t believe an increase in height creates more of an adverse impact on properties. The walls are still going to need to be 36 feet tall. The roof is domed so only really the center is 60 feet high,” Barbato said.

She acknowledged the utility took a misstep in failing to update its development plan and request a modification earlier.

2024 CSU Rate Changes

City Council gave final approval to Colorado Springs Utilities raising natural gas and electric rates by about 8% to pay for the upkeep of aging equipment.

Colorado Springs Utilities says the changes will be to customers' electric and natural gas rates. Customers should expect base rate increases of 8% for electric and 6% for natural gas on their bills.

This is the first time since 2018 that the electric rate has increased. Natural gas rates were last changed in 2021, according to the utility company.

This would impact bills by about $8 a month starting next year.

Mayor Mobolade's Proposed Budget

Council will vote on November 28 for the approval of the $1.5 billion budget from Mayor Yemi Mobolade's office.

When the mayor presented the budget to the council last month he said with revenue falling flat, he wants to pull $10 million from the city reserves to re-budget as revenue.

He's slating $9 million of his budget to go toward a salary increase for sworn police and firefighters.

Mobolade wants $2 million to fund city fleet maintenance and another $2 million to fund critical infrastructure and capital projects.

However, given the revenue shortfall, each city department will have to cut more than 3% of its budget which could result in hiring freezes.

However, the mayor says he won't cut any city services.

"I don't expect residents will feel the impact of the budget cuts. It's why we've also dipped into the reserves as well to ensure we're able to keep up with service delivery," Mayor Mobolade told News5.

Editor's note: a prior version of this article stated the budget was passed, it will not get final approval until later this month.

El Paso County seeks help from Colorado Springs in homeless camp cleanups

El Paso County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the intergovernmental agreement on Tuesday morning. The agreement voted on by the county would mean the city's team would clean up camps up to a mile from city limits.

However, Colorado Springs City Council members Henjum, Donelson, and Avila expressed skepticism about the agreement on different issues, including the boundaries, how not all encampments should be treated the same, and how would it benefit the city to enter into the agreement.

Councilmember David Leinweber argued "We just need to clean up the damn camps," drawing a parallel to helping your neighbor with an issue they are not able to address themselves.

City Councilman Dave Donelson proposed limiting the agreement to half a mile. City staff reminded the council the agreement would not require assistance out to a mile but would allow service within that distance. City staff also mentioned the county has expressed no interest in reducing the distance included in the agreement.

The vote to suggest a change to half a mile was rejected in a 2-6 vote. A vote on the original language in the intergovernmental agreement passed in an 8-0 vote, authorizing the Mayor's office to enter an agreement with the county.

The county reported 31 homeless camps so far this year, as opposed to the city which has reported 1,500.

