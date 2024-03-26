City Council votes in favor of proposed electric and natural gas rate decreases

COLORADO SPRINGS — As we reported on March 20, Colorado Springs Utilities has proposed to decrease electric and natural gas rates due to lower-than-expected costs for natural gas.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs City Council voted to decrease the rates.

The full proposal includes changes like:



decreases to the electric cost adjustment (ECA) and natural gas cost adjustment (GCA)

slight increases to the electric and natural gas capacity charges (ECC and GCC)

The proposed rate changes will decrease average commercial bills by about $26 per month and average residential bills by about $1.50 per month. The average industrial bill will decrease by about $1,488 per month.

These changes will start on April 1 due to the changes being approved by the City Council.

