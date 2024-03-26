City Council votes in favor of proposed electric and natural gas rate decreases

COLORADO SPRINGS — As we reported on March 20, Colorado Springs Utilities has proposed to decrease electric and natural gas rates due to lower-than-expected costs for natural gas.
On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs City Council voted to decrease the rates.
The full proposal includes changes like:
- decreases to the electric cost adjustment (ECA) and natural gas cost adjustment (GCA)
- slight increases to the electric and natural gas capacity charges (ECC and GCC)
The proposed rate changes will decrease average commercial bills by about $26 per month and average residential bills by about $1.50 per month. The average industrial bill will decrease by about $1,488 per month.
These changes will start on April 1 due to the changes being approved by the City Council.
