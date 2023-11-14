City Council to vote on 2024 budget and appeal of water tank permit decision

COLORADO SPRINGS — There are several important votes happening today beginning at 10 a.m. as the Colorado Springs City Council meets, including a final vote on Mayor Mobolade's 2024 proposed budget and a decision on the controversial water tank above the Mountain Shadows neighborhood.

Water Tank Dispute

We know a lot of people in that neighborhood are upset as the tank is about 15 feet taller than the development plan allowance of 45 feet in height.

Colorado Springs Utilities requested the Planning Commission approve a new permit to reflect the actual height of the water tank. That request was denied.

CSU then appealed the decision which will be considered by the City Council. But there is a catch. The city council also acts at the Colorado Springs Utility Board.

Now neighbors are left wondering how council members are supposed to represent their constituents on issues that involve utilities.

Public comment is welcome at today's city council meeting.

The portion discussing the Planning Commission decision is slated to last 2 hours and is at the end of today's meeting.

City Council to vote on Wilson Water Tank decisions

2024 CSU Rate Changes

City Council is also expected to give final approval to Colorado Springs Utilities raising natural gas and electric rates by about 8% to pay for the upkeep of aging equipment.

This would impact bills by about $8 a month starting next year.

However, it's important to note that utility rates are already set to lower next year because the price of natural gas has decreased.

So really, for the average customer, it will be a wash.

City Council considers rate hike for electric and natural gas

Mayor Mobolade's Proposed Budget

Also at today's meeting, the city council is expected to give final approval to the the $1.5 billion budget from Mayor Yemi Mobolade's office.

When the mayor presented the budget to the council last month he said with revenue falling flat, he wants to pull $10 million from the city reserves to re-budget as revenue.

He's slating $9 million of his budget to go toward a salary increase for sworn police and firefighters.

Mobolade wants $2 million to fund city fleet maintenance and another $2 million to fund critical infrastructure and capital projects.

However, given the revenue shortfall, each city department will have to cut more than 3% of its budget which could result in hiring freezes.

However, the mayor says he won't cut any city services.

"I don't expect residents will feel the impact of the budget cuts. It's why we've also dipped into the reserves as well to ensure we're able to keep up with service delivery," Mayor Mobolade told News5.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade presents balanced 2024 budget to City Council

El Paso County seeks help from Colorado Springs in homeless camp cleanups

The City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County want to partner to clean up more homeless camps. The decision is ultimately up to the Colorado Springs City Council.

"The county doesn’t have its own team to clean up homeless camps so we contract those services out," said the county's Strategic Services Manager, Mindy Schulz.

Right now, the city's 'Quality of Life' team is only responsible for camps inside city limits. The new partnership would mean the city's team would clean up camps up to a mile from city limits.

The county reported 31 homeless camps so far this year, as opposed to the city which has reported 1,500.

El Paso County seeks city's help with homeless camp cleanups

How to Watch

With all of the important votes and discussions today, News5 will follow today's meeting to help keep you informed. You can read the agenda for yourself on the council's website.

Watch the meeting for yourself:



Watch meetings online through the City's website

Facebook Live—Colorado Springs City Council Facebook page

SPRINGS TV - Comcast Channel 18 / 880 (HD) - Stratus IQ Channel 76 / 99 (Streaming)

