City Council to hear appeal and vote on affordable housing complex in Briargate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A big topic is being discussed Monday at the Colorado Springs City Council meeting. Councilmembers will hear an appeal for the development of the Royal Pines Apartments, an affordable housing complex in Briargate.

It's standing room only inside City Hall for the appeal.

The plan, which has been controversial since the start, will be voted on after the appeal and public comment.

The complex will be built near the N. Powers Blvd. and N. Union Blvd. intersection on the northside of Colorado Springs. The Royal Pine Apartments will be 232-units in size.

Housing advocates have said the Royal Pine Apartments will meet growing workforce and attainable housing needs.

Neighbors against it say their big concerns are how evacuations would be made more dangerous if there were ever a wildfire and increased traffic.

Neighbors also argue residents of the apartment would use the private park and sidewalks that the neighborhood pays for.

An attorney for those living in the Pine Creek neighborhood says the complex also poses privacy concerns for nearby medical offices, as residents could peer into their windows from the high-rising complex. They also claim this proposal came as a surprise.

"The surprise that residents are feeling when they find out about something," said Stephen Parrish, a resident. "And by the time normally they find out, it's too far along in the process for them to even have a say."

The planning commission approved plans in January to build the apartments.

"It's not so much about an affordable housing property," said Susan Forge, a resident. "I don't have an issue with that. I have an issue with the development process."

Neighbors have told News5 they don't oppose more affordable housing options, but they feel the Royal Pine Apartments are not compatible with the surrounding neighborhood.

The developer says the average rent for a one bedroom apartment at the complex would be a little less than $1,100. The Royal Pine Apartments would be for people who make less than $51,000 a year.

