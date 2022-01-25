City council members clear of Citizen Complaints

PUEBLO — Two new Pueblo City Council members are already causing concerns for people living there.

Both Vicente Martinez Ortegan and Regina Maestri had separate Citizens Complaints against them dismissed on Monday evening.

Martinez Ortega recently plead guilty in court for vandalizing Pueblo's Christopher Columbus statue. His plea deal brought his charge from a felony to a misdemeanor, allowing him to keep his council chair representing District 4.

"The allegations in the complaint deal with a criminal case which was filed in the district court of Pueblo County. It's my understanding that that case has been resolved, or is in the process of being resolved," said Daniel Kogovsek, the City Attorney.

Meanwhile, the complaint against Maestri focused on her campaign spending, including record of a purchase of makeup and an article of clothing.

"Two amended reports were filed dealing with he article of clothing and the cosmetics, those were filed in error originally and that mistake was corrected," said Kogovsek.

The events in both complaint's allegations took place before the members were sworn in on January 10.

City Council voted to dismiss the complaints, both 7-0.