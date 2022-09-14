City Council honors several Latina women while recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month

COLORADO SPRINGS — City Council officially recognized Hispanic Heritage Month as they brought several Latina women from the Colorado Springs area to honor them for their service to the community.

District 4 Councilwoman Yolanda Avila presented the resolution today as she invited a mariachi band to come and play along. In a room that's often all business, this change in scenery was a welcome change to many.

“I wanted to highlight some amazing extraordinary Latinas," said Avila.

One of the women recognized today was

Cory Arcarese, the chairwoman of the Fiestas Patrias event. She's very supportive of the resolution unanimously passed by City Council.

“It really is important for our city to celebrate the diversity that's already here," said Arcarese.

Standing next to the other women she works so closely

with was an honor.

"We work together very closely for the benefit of our community. But to be recognized was special because we were able to come before City Council and thank them for their support," said Arcarese.

"We're 129,000 strong, the Hispanic community in Colorado Springs, so we are very much in the fabric of the city," she continued.

Arcarese is excited about the Fiestas Patrias holiday coming up on September 16. It's a day of celebration for many Hispanic

cultures as it represents the day Mexico declared independence from Spain.

The event will be held downtown from 7 am-7 pm at the Pioneers Museum. More information can be found on their website.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.