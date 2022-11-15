City Council funds CSFD Homeless Outreach Program, vehicle abandonment team during 2023 budget markup meeting

COLORADO SPRINGS — City Council held a budget markup meeting for the 2023 Colorado Springs operational budget. This gave them the opportunity to request any additional items for funding.

“City council goes through a number of public input meetings and work sessions with the departments to make sure they understand what's in the budget, and this is their opportunity to make any changes they would like to approve," said Chief Financial Officer of Colorado Springs Charae McDaniel.

The officials approved and denied several items on Monday. Items like funding a research study about the effects and uses of chemical weedkillers and extra overtime funding for the Homeless Outreach Team with CSPD were denied.

The council approved two measures for funding: adding the CSFD Homeless Outreach Program to general funding, along with the creation of an abandoned vehicle team in planning and development.

“Grants have a time limit and a dollar limit, and we have really found those services to be of great value to our community, and city council was very interested in having that in the general fund so it can receive funding on an ongoing basis," said McDaniel.

She also says that while CSPD already deals with abandoned vehicles, creating a separate team will help free up resources.

"Currently that function is housed in the police department, but what we want to do is free up the police department resources".

If you're interested in reading the city 2023 city budget, it can be found here. Pages 5-10 offer a condensed version of the plan.

