City Council approves Colorado Springs Utilities rate changes

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting next year, your Colorado Springs Utility bill will be getting

more expensive. City Council today approved measures 9-0 increasing the rates for water usage and wastewater usage.

This is the first scheduled rate increase since 2020. Gas and Electric prices will not be affected

CFO of Colorado Springs Utilities Tristan Gearhart says that this change is necessary for the company.

"This is really based on Utilities' need to keep up with inflationary pressures, cost for building materials, labor, all of those pieces we're seeing so much price increase just based on the general economy right now," said Gearhart.

If you're struggling to pay your bill, the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program is currently accepting applications. The link to start can be found here.

