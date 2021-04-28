City and County of Pueblo announce incentive package to help TTCI locate new facility in Pueblo

PUEBLO — TTCI, the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation, City of Pueblo, and Pueblo County recently announced a local incentive package to assist TTCI in locating a new facility in Pueblo.

TTCI, the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation (PEDCO), City of Pueblo, and Pueblo County made the announcement on April 26,

TTCI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Association of American Railroads and was established in 1998 to support the development and deployment of innovative technologies to increase the safety, reliability, and efficiency of the railroad industry, according to a release from PEDCO>

“We’re laying the cornerstone for the next chapter of TTCI and rail innovation right here in Pueblo,” said TTCI President Lisa Stabler. “This new partnership represents our commitment to serving our rail customers, maintaining our employees’ quality of life and contributing to this community long into the future.”

According to the release, details of the incentive package include:

• TTCI would move its headquarters to two current facilities at the Pueblo Memorial Industrial Park. (350 and

442 Keeler Parkway).

• TTCI would maintain 195 full-time employees at an average pre-benefit wage of $73,333 per year.

• Up to $4,293,180 in rent abatement from the City of Pueblo’s half-cent fund for economic development

(contingent on approval from the Pueblo City Council).

“PEDCO is honored to help TTCI with this important decision for both TTCI and Pueblo. We are proud of our rail industry and are confident in the future success of TTCI in Pueblo,” said Jeff Shaw, President and CEO of PEDCO. “TTCI is the global leader in rail research, testing and development. We have been honored to have TTCI operating in Pueblo and are proud to have secured a new home for TTCI in Pueblo,” said Jeff Shaw.