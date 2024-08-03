Citadel Back to School Shopping Spree

COLORADO SPRINGS — This event helps 250 underprivileged children buy new school clothes ahead of the upcoming academic year.

Nancy Ball is the Colorado Springs Salvation Army Core Officer. She says starting the school year with new clothes makes a big difference in academic performance.

“We want to invest in them and help them to succeed because how you feel about yourself makes a big difference in how you can focus and really learn. So it’s a great benefit to these children and their families,” she said.

Sophia Johnson and her sister Kamaria are headed to seventh grade and fifth grade. Sophia tells me she feels confident and ready to get back to the classroom.

“It’s really exciting, like giving me encouragement and encouraging stuff to say to myself and making me feel encouraged with my new outfit for school," she said.

For more information about Salvation Army in Colorado Springs, click here.

