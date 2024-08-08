Cinemark theaters offer $5 retro film series showings to celebrate 40th anniversary

COLORADO — In celebration of the company's 40th anniversary, Cinemark theaters are offering $5 showings of their "Big in '84" retro series which would show the biggest films from the year 1984.

Colorado Springs has two Cinemark locations and Pueblo has one.

Schedule:



Aug 12 - The Karate Kid

Aug 13 - The Terminator

Aug 14 - Gremlins

Aug 15 - Purple Rain

Aug 16 - Ghostbusters

Aug 17 - A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Last Starfighter

Aug 18 - Footloose, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

For more information about showtimes or to purchase tickets, go to the 1984 Retro Series website.

