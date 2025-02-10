Cimarron Hils Fire Department responds to a traffic crash blocking the northbound lanes of Peterson Road

CIMARRON HILLS — Expect delays Monday morning in the Cimarron Hills area near the intersection of Peterson Road and Palmer Park Boulevard.

According to the Cimarron Hills Fire Department, a crash is blocking the northbound lanes of traffic along Peterson Road.

CHFD on scene accident, Peterson/Palmer Park, blocking both lanes of northbound traffic. Please watch for emergency responders and slowing traffic. — Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) February 10, 2025

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the accident was first called in around 7:45 a.m. The accident involved two vehicles and both drivers remained on scene.

There were no major injuries as a result of the accident.

