Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Cimarron Hils Fire Department responds to a traffic crash blocking the northbound lanes of Peterson Road

Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Traffic Alert KOAA News5 live traffic conditions 1280
Posted
and last updated

CIMARRON HILLS — Expect delays Monday morning in the Cimarron Hills area near the intersection of Peterson Road and Palmer Park Boulevard.

According to the Cimarron Hills Fire Department, a crash is blocking the northbound lanes of traffic along Peterson Road.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the accident was first called in around 7:45 a.m. The accident involved two vehicles and both drivers remained on scene.

There were no major injuries as a result of the accident.
___



Union workers at King Soopers stores in Pueblo are set to go on strike on Friday

The announcement came from Local 7 President Kim Kordova on Thursday during a news conference, according to Scripps News Denver.

Union workers at King Soopers stores in Pueblo are set to go on strike on Friday

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community