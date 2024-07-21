Watch Now
Cimarron Hills Fire responds to car crash at N Marksheffel and N Carefree

KOAA
Keep up with your commute with KOAA News5's live interactive traffic map featuring road closures, detours, weather impacts, construction zones and accident alerts in southern Colorado.
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jul 21, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department responded to a two-car crash at N Marksheffel Rd and N Carefree Cir.

Both cars involved are currently blocking traffic.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.
