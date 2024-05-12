Cimarron Hills Fire Department responds to car crash blocking traffic at Marksheffel and Highway 94

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cimarron Hills Fire Department has partnered with the Falcon Fire Department to respond to a car crash that is blocking traffic at Marksheffel and Highway 94.

Eastbound Highway 94 and southbound Marksheffel are blocked at this time.

