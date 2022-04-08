Multiple agencies responding to outside fire in 12400 block of Falcon Hwy

FALCON, CO — Multiple El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Fire crews are responding to a fire near the 12400 block of Falcon Hwy.

Currently, the area of North boundary Falcon Hwy, South Boundary Garrett Rd, East Boundary Meridian Rd, and West Boundary E Blaney Rd is under a pre-evacuation notice

Currently, the fire is moving south toward Blaney Road.

There are multiple road closures in the area of Falcon Highway and Meridian to Falcon Highway and Blaney Road.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News5 has a crew headed to the scene for more information.

