Cimarron Hills Fire Department respond to car crash at Marksheffel and Highway 94

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cimarron Hills Fire Department responded to Marksheffel and Highway 94 for a car crash.

Southbound Markesheffel is blocked at this time.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.
