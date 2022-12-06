Cimarron Hills and Falcon Fire Department on the scene of a vehicle accident blocking traffic on Highway 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Cimarron Hills Fire Department and Falcon Fire Department responded to an accident that happened Monday evening on Highway 24.

Both fire departments are responding to an accident that blocked traffic on Highway 24 at Highway 94. The Cimmaron Hills Fire Department is asking people to be on the lookout for emergency vehicles in the area.

It is unclear at this time what caused the accident or if there was anyone injured.

This is a developing story and News5 will continue to update the information in this article

as we learn more.

